Wanted felon abandons children after high-speed police pursuit

A 32-year-old Charlotte man is accused of abandoning his children after he led police on a high-speed chase that ended Tuesday afternoon on Interstate 485, the Union County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies in Union County pulled over Kirby Faulkner in Indian Trail, but he sped away. A high-speed pursuit ensued, which ended after a tire-deflation device was deployed on I-485 Outer near the Lawyers Road exit and Mint Hill.

Faulkner ran away.

Deputies soon discovered that Faulkner left his one-year-old and 11-year-old children in the vehicle.

There was also “a large quantity of marijuana inside,” the sheriff said.

Once the kids were safe, multiple agencies joined the search for Faulkner, who has not been caught, officials said Monday night.

UCSO deputies have warrants out for Faulkner’s arrest for fleeing to elude, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, child abuse, and possession of marijuana.

Faulkner also has additional warrants for his arrest that are linked to crimes he has committed in other jurisdictions surrounding the Charlotte area.

Two people were hurt when the chase ended. They were not the children.

