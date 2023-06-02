Wanted felon arrested in Yuba County

Jun. 1—Last week, the Nevada County Sheriff's Office with assistance from the Yuba Sutter Regional Special Weapons and Tactics Team arrested 39-year-old Joseph Woodruff on multiple felony warrants from Nevada and Yuba counties, Nevada County officials said.

According to the Nevada County Sheriff's Office, a search warrant was served at a residence in the 13000 block of Licha Lane in Oregon House on May 24 where Woodruff was located. He was booked into Yuba County Jail on four Nevada County felony warrants and for offenses in Yuba County, officials said.

Court records show that Woodruff pleaded not guilty on May 25 in a Yuba County court to several charges against him. Those charges include felon in possession of ammunition, possession of a controlled substance, and several other counts.

Woodruff is scheduled to appear in a Yuba County court on June 7 for a pre hearing conference and again on June 9 for a preliminary hearing.

In Nevada County, Woodruff had felony warrants for offenses that included sale/transport for sale of methamphetamine, felon in possession of ammunition, violation of requirements to register as a sex offender, and sex offender violations, according to the Nevada County Sheriff's Office.

As of Thursday, Woodruff was listed as still being at Yuba County Jail with bail set at $75,000. His Nevada County warrant bail amounts total $380,000, in addition to several Three Strikes Law enhancements, the Nevada County Sheriff's Office said.

"We want to extend our appreciation to our law enforcement partners from Yuba-Sutter Regional SWAT and Yuba County Sheriff's Office, for their assistance in taking this violent wanted felon into custody," the Nevada County Sheriff's Office said.