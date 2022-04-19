Wanted Florida man arrested after high-speed chase in Morgantown

Apr. 19—A man wanted in Florida was arrested after he led Monongalia County sheriff's deputies on a high-speed chase through residential areas of downtown Morgantown early Sunday morning.

According to a criminal complaint, Deputy Ross Watkins observed a Toyota sedan with no tail lights traveling on Beechurst Avenue ; however, the registration came back to a Jeep.

Deputy Ross stopped the vehicle at about 4:22 a.m., the complaint said, and spoke with the driver, Ralph J. Gross, 48, of North Port, Fla.

While running Gross' information, Watkins was informed he was wanted in Florida on a full extradition warrant.

When the deputy asked Gross to step out of the vehicle, "he fled the scene at a high rate of speed, " Watkins wrote in the complaint.

Gross proceeded to lead deputies on a high-speed chase through downtown Morgantown, the complaint states, including residential areas of University Avenue, Foundry Street, High Street, Dorsey Avenue and Hite Street.

"During this pursuit Mr. Gross reached speeds in excess of 30 miles per hour over posted speed limits, traveled in the oncoming lanes around blind turns, and operated his vehicle in an overall extremely aggressive manner, " Watkins wrote.

Gross ultimately crashed his vehicle at the intersection of East Parkway Street and Hite Street at White Park, the complaint said.

Gross was taken into custody by deputies and read his rights. The warrant out of Florida was confirmed by the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office.

Monongalia County Chief Deputy of Law Enforcement Mark Ralston said Gross was wanted for a probation violation in Sarasota County, Florida. The underlying charge was for sex crimes with a minor victim, Ralston said.

Gross is currently being held at North Central Regional Jail on a $10, 000 bond.

