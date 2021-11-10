They Wanted to Foster Their Great-Grandson. Why Did New York Say No?

Evelyn and David R. hold their 3-year-old great-grandson's hands at their home in Queens on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021. (Anna Watts/The New York Times)

NEW YORK — When a Queens couple applied to be foster parents to their 2-year-old great-grandson, they figured it was a simple formality.

They had been raising him in their apartment since he was removed from the care of his mentally ill mother when he was a few months old.

“We’re the only parents that he knows,” the boy’s great-grandmother said.

Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times

They had brought up five children of their own and adopted two others. And they were caring for the boy, who has severe autism, around the clock, on a combined income of $1,200 a month in disability payments, and the foster parent designation would have allowed them access to monthly payments and services to do even more for him.

But New York City officials told them they could not be certified as foster parents because the great-grandfather had once pleaded guilty to attempted second-degree burglary — in 1995.

After initially threatening to remove the boy from the couple’s care, officials with the city’s child welfare agency, the Administration for Children’s Services, allowed him to remain with them as if they were his foster parents — but with none of the support that comes with the certification.

Such situations are everyday occurrences in New York, according to a lawsuit filed in federal court Wednesday by the Legal Aid Society. The suit argues that people who apply to be foster parents to relatives are routinely and unfairly rejected because of long-ago convictions — or, sometimes, only charges — under a complex set of state, federal and city rules.

Advocates say the policies particularly harm Black and Latino children, who make up more than 80% of those in foster care and whose adult relatives are more likely to have encountered the criminal justice or child welfare investigation systems themselves.

The policies, the suit says, also run counter to the city’s considerable progress toward its goal of placing more children with family members, an arrangement that research shows is often best for the children.

Story continues

As a result of the disqualifications, some children are sent to live with strangers or in group homes.

But many of them, the Legal Aid Society says, end up staying with the same relatives the system has rejected — only without the payments and services, including Medicaid, that normally come with being a foster parent in New York and that many poor foster families need desperately. The bureaucratic workaround, called direct placement, is supposed to be a temporary measure, but Legal Aid says it can drag on for years.

For the Queens couple, identified in court papers as David and Evelyn R., it has meant a monthly struggle to buy basic supplies, like special diapers that cost $63 a carton, for their great-grandson, identified in the suit as B.B., a fast-growing boy who is now almost 4 and spends most of his waking hours yelling and thrashing.

The effect of these direct placements is that the system pulls away a safety net from some of its most vulnerable children.

“The entire process is one that puts children needlessly at risk,” Lisa Freeman, the director of law reform in Legal Aid’s juvenile rights practice, said in an interview. Another Legal Aid lawyer, Kate Wood, said that families in the system faced a painful decision: “Do I give this child up? Or do I keep him without any of the supports?”

City and state officials did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the suit.

Some potential caregivers are rejected because federal law requires states to do background checks and bar people convicted of serious violent crimes from becoming foster parents or adopting. But many states, including New York, maintain a list of discretionary offenses that can be used as a basis for denying a foster care application. Legal Aid says that although the city is supposed to consider each of those cases individually, it routinely denies them without consideration.

A 59-year-old woman identified by Legal Aid only as Michelle applied in 2019 to foster her 14-year-old granddaughter, D., who had a history of running away and was a sexual abuse survivor.

Over the past three decades, Michelle has earned a master’s in community health education and worked at a nonprofit that helps New Yorkers who have chronic illnesses get medical and housing help. But before that, she was addicted to crack and had been arrested on loitering and prostitution charges.

The child welfare agency rejected her application. Michelle said that D. was being punished for something her grandmother had done a lifetime ago.

“When you deny me,” she said, “you deny the child — the person who’s in need of this support.”

The rejections continue even as the city has made strides both in reducing the number of children in foster care and in placing those who do go into foster care with relatives.

The foster care population in New York City has shrunk from about 50,000 children in the early 1990s to fewer than 8,000 today. And the percentage of children entering foster care because of abuse or neglect who are placed with relatives has nearly doubled since 2016, to 51%, which ACS called “a massive success” in an email last week.

According to research cited by the city, foster children placed with relatives do better in school, are happier and change residences less often than children who are placed with strangers.

Still, every year, about 3,000 children in the city are removed from their homes. According to Legal Aid, hundreds of their relatives have been denied certification as foster care parents in recent years, making them ineligible for payments ranging from about $700 to more than $2,000 a month for children with special needs.

The conflict between ACS’ mission to keep children with relatives and its rejection of these potential foster parents underscores the pressures the agency faces as it tries to keep children safe.

In New York, the rules automatically disqualify potential foster parents if they have ever been convicted of any of nearly 300 crimes. The list includes obvious disqualifiers like rape, murder and child abuse, but also offenses like the one that David R. pleaded guilty to: attempted second-degree burglary — a broadly worded charge that covers being in a dwelling with the intent to commit a crime. (David said his case stemmed from the police’s attempt to arrest him on a marijuana charge.)

New York’s rules also grant authorities the discretion to disqualify a prospective foster family if anyone in the household older than 18 has ever been charged with a crime or has been the subject of a child maltreatment report for which there was “some credible evidence.”

Legal Aid says ACS sometimes disqualifies prospective foster parents who had child neglect cases that were closed as “unfounded.” One such woman, identified in the suit as Mrs. G., raised dozens of foster children over 30 years but was barred from becoming a foster parent to her 3-year-old granddaughter.

The suit, filed in federal court in Brooklyn, argues that state and city regulations and the ways they are wielded violate children’s constitutional rights. It seeks class-action status, the overturning of the laws and an injunction requiring child welfare authorities to conduct a “meaningful and individualized evaluation” before rejecting relatives as potential foster parents.

One child, identified by Legal Aid as T.H., bounced between 14 foster homes in three years before moving to his aunt and uncle’s home in Brooklyn when he was 8.

The city certified the aunt and uncle, Taniqua and Maurice, as foster parents, only to withdraw the approval a year later because Maurice had been convicted in 1992 of robbery — a record he disclosed at the start of the application process.

The family was notified that T.H. would be removed.

“I felt mad and sad,” said T.H., who is 11 now.

A court fight ensued, and Maurice and Taniqua ended up with custody of the child but no aid.

“Basically, they’re saying, ‘Well, you can have him, but we’re not going to fund him,’” Taniqua said. “I don’t think that’s fair.”

© 2021 The New York Times Company