Wanted fugitive arrested at MBTA station after allegedly kissing woman against her will

A wanted fugitive was arrested at an MBTA Station on Thursday after police say he kissed and hugged a woman against her will.

Officers responding to a report of an assault at Park Street station around 12:20 p.m. learned 33-year-old Emir Ikanovic, of West Bridgewater, had approached a woman near the Green Line fare gates, wrapped his arms around her and kissed her on both cheeks, according to the Transit Police Department.

Ikanovic is said to have boarded a trolley after the alleged assault. When officers later caught up with, Ikanovic is said to have asked “what he did wrong.”

Police say Ikanovic had an extraditable warrant out of Rhode Island for fraud. He now faces a new charge of assault and battery.

The incident remains under investigation.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW