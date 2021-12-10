'Wanted fugitive' is arrested in Rochester

Dec. 10—A man who has been considered a wanted fugitive by the Minnesota Department of Corrections for nearly a year was arrested Thursday night in Rochester.

Police received a call about 10 p.m. about a suspicious truck and trailer parked in a driveway in the 800 block of Fourth Avenue SE, Lt. Tom Faudskar said.

The home was supposed to be vacant, according to the neighbors.

When an officer approached the car, he saw 53-year-old Marvin Bale engaging in lewd behavior, Faudskar said. Bale reportedly gave a false name to the officer, but was recognized by police.

They found that Bale has an outstanding felony warrant with the Department of Corrections, and the trailer attached to his truck was stolen. Bale has been considered a "wanted fugitive" as of Dec. 30, 2020, according to state records.

Charges are pending for Bale, who is being held at the Adult Detention Center on suspicion of possession of stolen property, giving a false name to the police, and possession of drug paraphernalia.