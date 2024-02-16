Wanted fugitive barricades himself in Sandy SWAT standoff

SANDY, Utah (ABC4) — The U.S. Marshals Violent Fugitive Strike Team went to find a wanted fugitive Thursday night and take him into custody, but when the fugitive saw the team, police said he went back inside and barricaded himself.

Sgt. Moffitt with the Sandy Police Department said the standoff happened near 1800 East and 10000 South. He said Sandy City is assisting in containing the area and will be using their task force to assist in communication.

Kensborough Road is shut down temporarily and police are asking people to avoid the area.

There is no further information available at this time.

This is a developing story. ABC4 will update this post with more information as it becomes available.

