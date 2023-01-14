Wanted fugitive faces extradition to Pennsylvania

Jan. 14—A Pennsylvania man is facing extradition from Fayette County.

According to Fayette County Sheriff's Department Chief Deputy Rod Perdue II, deputies were conducting welfare checks in the early morning hours Saturday in various parking areas in the county to see if anyone needed assistance due to the winter weather and road conditions.

While at the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve Visitor Center, deputies were alerted via their computer system that one of the vehicles onsite was stolen from Pennsylvania. When deputies approached the vehicle to find a VIN to confirm the stolen status, they saw a man sleeping inside. He was identified as a wanted fugitive from Pennsylvania.

Kieran P. Heilner, 21, of Holland, Pa., was taken into custody for his warrant in Pennsylvania for unlawful taking of a vehicle. Heilner was taken to the Southern Regional Jail to await extradition back to Pennsylvania.

