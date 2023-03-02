Wanted Georgia man arrested in Danville

Mar. 2—Around 10:45 a.m. Wednesday, Danville police, along with members of the Vermilion County Metropolitan Enforcement Group and the United States Marshals Great Lakes Fugitive Task Force, located and arrested a fugitive from Lowndes County, Ga.

The fugitive was identified as 51-year-old Steve V. Major and he was taken into custody on several outstanding warrants including:

—Four charges of robbery

—Three charges of kidnapping

—Two charges of possession of a weapon

—Assault

—Parole violation

According to Deputy Chief Josh Webb, Major was taken into custody during a traffic stop in the area of the 800 block of East Main Street. During his arrest, Major was also found to be in possession of methamphetamine (5-15 grams) and was attempting to use an alias to avoid capture.

In addition to the charges for the possession of methamphetamine, Major also had a charge of domestic battery from an incident on Feb. 28, where it was reported to Danville Police Department that he struck a woman in the face during an argument.

Major is currently being held at the Danville Public Safety Building on the above charges and awaiting extradition back to Lowndes County, Georgia.

The investigation into this incident continues and no other information is being released at this time.

Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call Danville Police Department at (217) 431-2250, or Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at (217) 446-TIPS.