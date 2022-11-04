Wanted Georgia man crashes bicycle trying to out-run cop car in pursuit from Taco Bell

A Georgia sheriff’s deputy on patrol one afternoon in Forsyth spotted a local man on a bicycle.

The deputy recognized the cyclist, 41, as a someone who had pending arrest warrants.

The deputy, a Monroe County officer, switched on his emergency lights and siren and tried to stop the biker.

But the cyclist swooped into a Taco Bell parking lot and zoomed off.

“While fleeing,” the deputy later noted in a report of the Sept. 5 encounter, “I could see that (the man) had turned his head several times and could see and hear that I was attempting to stop him.”

The bicyclist shot across North Lee Street west of Interstate 75 then wheeled into a Dunkin’ parking lot. He cruised through a nearby shopping plaza toward Momentum Christian Church. As he passed the church, he pedaled faster, picking up speed and slamming into a concrete curb.

The deputy’s report said the man picked up his bike “as if to run again but his bike was disabled.”

He was handcuffed and jailed on obstruction and other charges.

Dispatches: Bibb County sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a domestic disturbance on Sept. 24 involving a woman and her live-in boyfriend who was angry that the woman’s 4-year-old niece had urinated on their sofa. . . . A few days later in northern Monroe, a farmer on Johnstonville Road told a sheriff’s deputy that a neighbor’s two brown dogs had gone onto his property and killed three of his turkeys and “numerous rabbits.” The dogs’ owner, according to an incident report, said she knew her “dogs would roam,” but that she “could not keep them inside and did not want to chain them up.”