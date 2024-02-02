Wanted Gracemont man shot after officer involved shooting

GRACEMONT, Okla. (KFOR) – A man wanted out of Caddo County was shot during an officer-involved shooting Thursday night by an Oklahoma Highway Patrol officer.

Caddo County officials said that Preston Lange, 35, from Gracemont was released from prison last week. Authorities said that he broke off his GPS ankle monitor recently.

Mugshot for Patrick Lange. {KFOR}

Thursday night Lange allegedly fired at OHP troopers, that’s when they fired back and hit Lange.

Lange was then airlifted to OU Medical Center where his condition is unknown.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.