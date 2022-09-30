Wanted inmate escapes Hancock County jail by climbing over fence. Have you seen her?

A female inmate escaped the Hancock County Jail Friday, a sheriff’s department official confirmed.

Hancock County Chief Investigator Glenn Grannan said the inmate escaped by climbing over a fence.

Grannan could not provide further details, but the sheriff’s department sent a press release to the Sea Coast Echo earlier Friday afternoon that identified the inmate as Kasie Mitchell.

Mitchell, 27, is from Tylertown and was in the jail on a hold from Slidell police, according to the release.

She escaped at 9:42 a.m.

“Mitchell fled from the area on foot and was later picked up by a passerby,” the release says.

The Hancock County jail is about 15 minutes away from Slidell city limits.