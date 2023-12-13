'I wanted my justice': Victim sees sexual abuser sentenced to prison 12 years later

It took more than 12 years, but justice was finally served for Renae Meraz as the man who was convicted of sexually abusing her when she was 11 years old was sentenced to prison.

William Denney was sentenced Monday, Dec. 11, to seven years and six months in prison after a jury found him guilty of indecency with a child involving sexual contact. Denney was also ordered to register as a lifetime sex offender.

"It's been 12 years since my assault has happened and it took a very long time," Meraz said. "I'm 23 now, and what happened to me caused a lot of issues within my life, but I wasn't going to let him stop me. I wanted my justice."

The sentence was handed down by 34th District Court Judge William Moody at the Enrique Moreno County Courthouse.

Denney was initially charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child, but a jury convicted him Friday, Dec. 8, on the lesser charge of indecency with a child involving sexual contact.

El Paso District Attorney Bill Hicks held a news conference Dec. 12, 2023, at the Enrique Moreno County Courthouse with Renae Meraz after the man, William Denney, who sexually abused her when she was 11 years old was convicted and sentenced to prison.

The prison sentence was the El Paso community making it clear Denney's action will not be tolerated by El Pasoans, El Paso District Attorney Bill Hicks said.

"I am very happy with this verdict," Hicks said. "This job involves seeking justice for children in our community, children who have been victimized by people, particularly people close to them. It is so important that our communities stand up and fight for victims of crime. In particular, those who have the smallest voice — our children and the children of our community."

Meraz said she is happy Denney was convicted but wanted him to receive a longer sentence.

"It's been a lifetime for me, and it's still going to be a lifetime for me," Meraz said. "So of course, I wanted more time and I wanted the bigger verdict, but he's still going to be on the sex offender registry and he's still going to get (prison) time, and most victims don't get that chance. So it's mixed emotions."

Meraz was at a friend's house Oct. 8, 2011, when the friend's uncle, Denney, sexually abused her. She reported the incident to police, but it took years for any action to be taken by law enforcement, she said.

After the sentence was handed down, Meraz got the opportunity to give a victim's impact statement and address the man convicted of sexually assaulting her.

"I did address him and that was very, very hard," she said. "(I read) a long letter just basically telling him how he impacted my life and how he destroyed me. And that he could sit there and say that I'm a liar, but I'm not a liar. And he could sit there and deny it and his family could deny it all he wants, but we all know the truth. And so I told him, 'you're going to get the time you deserve, and I really hope that you don't hurt anybody else, nor your kids, nor anybody, and you're not going to hurt me ever again.'"

El Paso District Attorney Bill Hicks held a news conference Dec. 12, 2023, at the Enrique Moreno County Courthouse with Renae Meraz after the man, William Denney, who sexually abused her when she was 11 years old was convicted and sentenced to prison.

When she turned 17 and had not received any updates on the case, Meraz checked on the matter to find it was classified as closed. She then fought to get the case reopened and eventually tried in court.

"When I was 11, I did report it and unfortunately, the police officers didn't handle my case correctly and they didn't do the job that they were supposed to do," Meraz said. "So this whole time I thought it was opened and I just thought law enforcement was taking forever because people said that law enforcement takes forever.

"When I was 17, my fiancé took me to check on it and they were like, 'oh, it's closed.' I do want to note that they told me that if I came any later, it would've been impossible to (re)open because, at the time, there was a statute of limitations."

After Meraz brought attention to her case, law enforcement reopened the case and presented it to the El Paso County District Attorney's Office, which indicted Denney in 2018. The COVID-19 pandemic and issues with the previous district attorney administration delayed the case, Hicks said.

"Law enforcement dropped the ball in the beginning," Hicks said. "There were some issues regarding contact that was lost, lack of follow through by law enforcement. Fortunately, Ms. Meraz followed up and came back to law enforcement and said, 'Hey, what happened to my case?' When she did that, the law enforcement agencies picked up the case again and brought it to our office."

Hicks and his team then took the case to trial this month.

"I'm very pleased that we were able to get this case to go to trial and to get Ms. Meraz justice for everything that she's been through," Hicks said. "She certainly deserves more justice. This man (Denney) who did this to her deserves more time, but we're very pleased that the jury came back and gave him a sentence of prison time and that he will be a lifetime registered sex offender."

Meraz hopes the decade-long battle she fought to have her sexual abuser sentenced to prison will inspire other victims of sexual assault to come forward and seek justice.

"I know a lot of victims are scared to come forward because they feel like they're not going to get justice," Meraz said. "Yes, statistics say that there's 50-50 chance, but I was part of that 50% ... I just want to say to all the victims, you're not alone. Don't be scared. Come forward. Tell your truth, tell your story, because again, you're not alone. Just go get your justice."

