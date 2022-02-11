'They wanted to kill me': Kentucky man accuses sheriff's department of racial profiling

An Elizabethtown man has filed a lawsuit against the Larue County Sheriff's Department, alleging he was racially profiled when he was pulled from his car, thrown to the ground and detained for nearly an hour last summer.

Anthony Freeman, a 38-year-old African American, said he feared for his life when he was stopped by Sheriff Russell McCoy then encountered two men who identified themselves as detectives who he says repeatedly cursed at him and assaulted him about 9:30 p.m. July 31, 2021.

"I think they wanted to kill me," Freeman said of the detectives.

Claims made in a lawsuit represent only one side of a case. The Larue Sheriff's Department did not immediately return a phone call Thursday seeking comment.

The lawsuit, filed Wednesday in the U.S. District Court of Western Kentucky by Louisville attorney Terry Gordon, says Freeman's civil rights were violated.

Freeman was initially stopped by McCoy for "illegal headlights," the lawsuit says. After McCoy ran his name and registration for the car, McCoy told Freeman "he was done with him but didn't know what the other detectives (who had showed up at the scene) wanted to do," it says. McCoy left and the two detectives demanded to search the car, the suit adds.

Anthony Freeman, 38, alleges Larue County Sheriff's Department employees racially profiled him.

When Freeman asked for probable cause or a search warrant, the lawsuit says, he was pulled from the car and thrown to the ground. Meanwhile, his attorney and attorney's wife were on the phone, the suit states.

"If they hadn’t heard the voice on the phone, they would have killed me that night," Freeman told The Courier Journal on Thursday.

The detectives also had a police dog circle the car 12 times before commanding it to sit by the door, which they determined gave them probable cause to conduct a search, the suit alleges. When the search did not turn up anything, they allowed Freeman to leave after about 45 minutes, according to the suit.

Freeman's shoulder was injured and he has been diagnosed with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder because of the stop, the suit says.

"I just feel different," he said in an interview. "It's hard for me to be around police, or to even see them. And it's not supposed to be like that — they're here to protect and serve, not to be feared."

The suit seeks a jury trial and asks for financial damages as well as reimbursement for attorney fees.

