Wanted Lawrence man arrested after crack cocaine, fentanyl investigation

Mar. 16—LAWRENCE — A Lawrence man is facing charges in New Hampshire after a four-month investigation into fentanyl and crack cocaine distribution on the Seacoast, according to Rockingham County High Sheriff Charles Massahos.

Anderson Morales, 26, was arrested on March 10 by authorities with the United States Marshal Service "due to the dangerousness he presented to law enforcement and the public," Massahos said in a statement.

He now faces 10 counts of sale of a controlled drug as well as several other warrants he was wanted for. He is held at Rockingham County Jail without bail. Immigration and Customs Enforcement is also said to be involved.

The investigation was a joint effort involving the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office Drug Task Force, the Strafford County Sheriff's Office Problem Oriented Policing Unit, Newington and Portsmouth police, the U.S. Marshall Service, Massachusetts State Police and the Drug Enforcement Administration as part of Operation Granite Shield.