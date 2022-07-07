Wanted Lebanon man arrested after ramming police vehicles, fleeing pursuit

Jul. 7—A Lebanon man is in custody after a police chase that involved him repeatedly ramming police vehicles, according to Franklin Police.

Jerry Woodrow, 47, was booked into the Middletown Jail on initial charges of fleeing and eluding, reckless operation and two counts of assault on a police officer.

According to a release, a Franklin officer was at the Parkway Inn in Middletown today when he spotted a vehicle known to be driven by Woodrow, who is wanted by the Warren County Sheriff's Office on drug possession and fleeing charges. Woodrow was believed to be armed with a gun, police said.

The officer notified Franklin dispatch and called for Middletown police to come to his location, the release said, and after officers arrived they saw Woodrow leave his room and walk to the vehicle.

Police tried to block Woodrow in with their vehicles and ordered him at gunpoint to get on the ground. However, the release said, Woodrow got in his vehicle and crashed into a Middletown cruiser several times before fleeing onto Verity Parkway.

The pursuit then went through neighborhood streets before returning to Verity Parkway, with police saying Woodrow at one point drove into oncoming traffic. Woodrow then drove on the bike path, crossed over the parkway into a neighborhood again, and eventually bailed out of his vehicle, while it was still moving, on Jewell Avenue.

Police chased him on foot and caught him behind a residence on Jewell Avenue, the release said.