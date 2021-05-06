Wanted man allegedly fled from police

May 6—The Free Press

MAPLETON — A Mapleton man reportedly fled from an attempted arrest for violating a restraining order and drove to the residence of the person who is supposed to be protected by the order.

Jesse John Walters, 32, was wanted by the Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office on a suspected violation of a harassment restraining order and Mapleton Chief Ben Honsey spotted him in Mapleton around 5 p.m. Sunday.

Walters stopped, told the chief "I am not going to jail tonight" and drove away with the police chief in pursuit, according to a court complaint.

Walters allegedly drove to a rural address of the person listed for protection in the restraining order. Walters reportedly parked near a shed and refused to get out until several other deputies arrived.

Walters was charged with felony fleeing police and misdemeanor obstructing the legal process Monday in Blue Earth County District Court.

He has not been charged in the latest alleged restraining order violations. He was charged with violating the order April 21.