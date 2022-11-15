Wanted man allegedly pointed gun at police during barricade at Orange Mound mobile home

A wanted man is behind bars after an active barricade situation in Orange Mound.

The situation unfolded Monday, when the Memphis Police Department’s Scorpion Unit was attempting to serve a warrant at a mobile home at Brooklyn Avenue and Airways Boulevard.

According to an affidavit, officers saw Curtis Hearn, the subject of the warrant, grab a gun inside the mobile home.

Hearn had a warrant for aggravated assault, records show.

Hearn allegedly pointed the gun at the door after officers had knocked and announced themselves as law enforcement, and one officer was directly in the line of fire.

Officers took cover and began giving Hearn verbal commands to drop the weapon.

He refused, barricading himself inside the mobile home, police said.

MPD’s Tact Unit and negotiation team were called out to help.

After a lengthy standoff, negotiators were able to make contact with Hearn, who said he would surrender.

He was taken into custody without incident at 7:19 a.m., police said.

After his arrest, police found a semi-automatic handgun inside the mobile home, records show.

Hearn has a previous felony conviction and was sentenced to three years for aggravated burglary and robbery in Ohio in 2006.

Hearn used the alias ‘Kevin Sanders’ and was convicted under that name of felony possession of a controlled substance in Tennessee in 2014.

Records show he was also convicted of felony theft of property in Arkansas in 2020.

He’s now charged with aggravated assault and convicted felon in possession of a firearm, according to the affidavit.





