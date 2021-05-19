Wanted man apprehended after police stop vehicle for loud music

Amanda Christman, Standard-Speaker, Hazleton, Pa.
·2 min read

May 19—Hazleton police say they found a wanted man after stopping a vehicle for playing loud music May 13.

The music could be heard from several blocks away as Jhoan E. Tavarez-Rosario, 22, Hazleton, traveled south on Church Street, in the area of Maple Street, in a Honda CR-V, according to officers. Police said they were previously told of the "extremely loud" music coming from the car which was being driven recklessly in town.

As police investigated, they found Tavarez-Rosario was wanted for criminal trespass and theft by failure to make required disposition of funds received. Officers charged him with those offenses on May 3 after investigating a June 12 incident. His bail in that case was set at 10% of $25,000 bail on May 13 by Magisterial District Judge Joseph Halesey, Wilkes-Barre. He posted bail through a bondsman that day.

Police said citations for disorderly conduct, driving without a license and operating a vehicle without an official inspection were also issued to him.

According to court papers:

A vehicle he owned was found missing from the secured towing lot for Paul's Auto Center, 300 S. Church St., the morning of June 12. The 2003 Honda Accord was towed there the night before over an improper New Jersey registration plate on a vehicle which was never properly transferred to him during a private sale. At the time, he refused to hand over the keys.

The lot it was taken to was on private property and access to it was blocked by a white work van. That van was found moved the morning of June 12. Surveillance showed Tavarez-Rosario removing the Honda. He later admitted to taking the vehicle because he needed it for work.

Contact the writer: achristman@standardspeaker.com; 570-501-3584

