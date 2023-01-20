Wanted man arrested

Jan. 19—A 29-year-old man wanted on several warrants was arrested following a traffic stop last week, but Texas Department of Public Safety troopers said he did not go easily.

According to a DPS report and Ector County jail records, two troopers pulled over a Cadillac around 9:15 p.m. Jan. 13 because two of its three brake lights weren't working. When they ran the name of the driver, Juan Carrillo Gonzales, they discovered he was wanted on several warrants pertaining to drug and evading arrest cases.

One of the troopers stated in his report that when he pulled out his handcuffs, Gonzales pushed him and when Gonzales was taken to the ground Gonzales continued to push him away. The trooper also stated Gonzales tried to grab his Taser.

Gonzales was booked into the Ector County jail on five warrants, plus suspicion of assault on a peace officer, resisting arrest, attempt to take a weapon from an officer, being an unlicensed driver, having defective brake lamps, and not having liability insurance.

Bond was set at $85,500 in the new cases, but Gonzales is also being held on an Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainer.