Wanted man arrested after $3,000 Target theft and police chase, D’Iberville cops say

A man has been arrested after a theft of items from Target that led to a high-speed chase with D’Iberville officers, police said in a press release.

Theodric Rama Collins, 34, is accused of stealing more than $3,000 worth of items from the Target store at the Promenade shopping center on March 31, police Capt. Marty Griffin said in the release.

When Collins returned to the store the next day, police were alerted and Collins fled when he saw officers arrive at the store, Griffin said.

Collins drove away in a vehicle at a “high rate of speed” before eventually crashing into another vehicle. Collins then abandoned the vehicle, which was still in gear and rolled into a police car.

He was eventually apprehended a short distance away by a Mississippi Highway Patrol trooper who was in the area, the press release said

Collins was charged with felony shoplifting and felony eluding and was taken to the Harrison County jail, where is bond was set at $75,000 by Justice Court Judge Albert Fountain.

However, it was discovered Collins is a wanted fugitive in Alabama for a probation violation and is held without bond on that charge.