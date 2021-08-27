Wanted man arrested, charged in armed robbery in Aiken

Aug. 27—An Aiken man wanted for an armed robbery in July, was arrested Wednesday after giving police false information.

Lloyd Jermaine Williams, 39, was charged with armed robbery and giving false information to law enforcement.

On Wednesday, police responded to Silver Bluff Road in reference to solicitation.

The complainant stated the suspect was "going door to door requesting money" from residents in an apartment building, according to an incident report obtained from the Aiken Department of Public Safety.

When police questioned the suspect, he gave them a false name and birth date.

Once in custody, the suspect was charged in the July 16 armed robbery.

On July 16, police responded to an armed robbery at Walgreens on Whiskey Road.

The victims stated the male entered the business, "removed a pistol from his waistband" and demanded money from workers, according to another ADPS incident report.

After collecting the money, the suspect fled the scene. There were no injuries.

Williams was identified as the suspect in the robbery.