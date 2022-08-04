UPDATE: Wanted man arrested following two-hour search in orchards south of Oakdale

Update: Sheriff’s Deputies located the suspect, 28-year-old Modesto resident Jeremy Goodman, at about 12:15 p.m. intersection of Claribel and Crow roads, about a mile and a half from where he was originally spotted. He as apprehended by a K9.

Original Story: The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office is asking people to avoid an area south of Oakdale as deputies search for a wanted man they believe was involved in an altercation with several bail bondsmen Wednesday night.

The altercation occurred around 7 p.m. at a home in the 5900 block of Claribel Road, said Sgt. Luke Schwartz. He did not know if anyone was injured during the altercation or what the man is wanted for. Schwartz said deputies responded to the scene but no arrests were made and no other details were released about the outcome of that investigation.

The wanted man was then spotted in an orchard in the 5500 block of Ellenwood Road, about six miles east of the Claribel home, at about 10 a.m. Thursday.

Schwartz said there is a heavy police presence as deputies search for the man and ask that people avoid the area. Those already in the area are asked in a Tweet by the Sheriff’s Office to, “Stay inside & secure your property.”

We will have more on this story as information becomes available.