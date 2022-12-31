Wanted man arrested after foot chase in southern Vigo County

Dec. 30—A Prairie Creek man wanted on an outstanding Sullivan County arrest warrant faces additional charges after leading police on a half-mile foot chase.

Austin Ridge, 28, of Prairie Creek was taken into custody on an outstanding Sullivan County arrest warrant charging two counts of possession of methamphetamine and probation violations.

Ridge also faces a charge of resisting law enforcement in Vigo County. He was taken to the Sullivan County Jail on a "hold without bond" warrant, according to a Farmersburg police Facebook post.

About 4 p.m. Thursday, officers learned of a possible wanted person traveling north from Sullivan in a white Jeep.

Officers from the Farmersburg and Shelburn police departments attempted to locate the vehicle on U.S. 41 but were unsuccessful. They traveled to the Prairie Creek area to attempt an intercept.

Police located the vehicle turning onto Indiana 246 from South Earle Street and attempted a traffic stop, However, the passenger exited the vehicle and fled on foot through a yard into an adjacent field and forested area.

Farmersburg police deployed K-9 Kaiser to track the suspect. He surrendered at gunpoint after refusing verbal commands.

