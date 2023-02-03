Wanted man arrested by OPD

Feb. 2—According to the Odessa Police Department, a 30-year-old wanted man made things worse for himself when he tried to avoid being arrest on his outstanding warrants.

An OPD officer was looking for a felony fugitive in the 8500 block of West Dunn on Sunday when he saw a man leaving the property on a motorcycle that didn't have a license plate. The officer saw the motorcyclist blow through the stop sign at North Harolds Avenue and West 10th Street and pulled him over.

The motorcyclist, who was identified as Jake Michael Jones, physically resisted when the officer tried to frisk him for weapons, pushed the officer and ran away, according to the report.

Jones was caught and booked into the Ector County jail on suspicion of evading arrest and resisting arrest. He was also arrested on outstanding warrants in two drug cases and three traffic cases.

Jones remains in custody on surety bonds totaling $15,000.