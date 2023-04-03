Wanted man arrested after shooting at roommate, Clayton officials say

A man who was considered one of the ten most wanted in Clayton was captured last month, according to deputies.

On Feb. 22, Clayton County police arrived at a home on Jimmy Lee Circle in Jonesboro for a shooting.

When they arrived, they made contact with a victim who told officers that his roommate,s Quentavies Brown, had put a gun up to his head.

The victim told officers that he pushed Brown away in an attempt to save his life, while Brown then fired his gun in the direction of the victim and immediately ran away.

After a short investigation, Brown was charged with aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and theft by receiving.

With the help of College Park Police, Clayton deputies found Brown in their jurisdiction and arrested him without incident

