Wanted man arrested in South Hills after allegedly making fraudulent purchases at jewelry stores

Gregory Lawrence, 67, is facing felony forgery charges after being arrested by Bethel Park police at the Jared jewelry store near South Hills Village Mall on Tuesday.

According to arrest documents, he was allegedly attempting to make a purchase using a fake ID and credit card.

The store’s manager was aware of someone attempting to use a similar scheme at other stores in the area.

She called the police instead of allowing Lawrence to make a purchase.

In Lawrence’s wallet, Bethel Park police say they found seven fake IDs from five different states using six different names. They all had Lawrence’s photo on them.

Officers also found four credit cards matching some of the names on the fake IDs.

Lawrence told investigators he drove to the area from New York with his cousin.

Police paperwork states that fraud analysts have been tracking Lawrence since January.

He’s also accused of making a fraudulent $7,000 purchase at the Jared on McKnight Road in Ross Township and trying to make a purchase, before getting declined, at a Jared in North Fayette.

Lawrence also had active warrants in Texas and Tredyffrin, Pennsylvania, where he will face additional criminal charges.

