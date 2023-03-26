Wanted man arrested after trying to flee from officers in Merced, police say

A wanted man was arrested after he tried to flee from officers serving a search warrant in Merced, according to authorities.

Ricky Ornelas Jr., 39, was arrested Friday when Merced police detectives and gang officers served a search warrant in the 2000 block of East Childs Avenue in Merced, according to a Merced Police Department news release.

Authorities said the warrant was served about 12:45 p.m. after police received information that Ornelas was in possession of firearms and stolen property. According to police, Ornelas was wanted for multiple probation violations.

As officers served the warrant, police said, Ornelas fled from the property. He was tracked and arrested by the drone unit and perimeter officers, according to the release. Authorities said that during a search of the property, officers located a loaded .25 caliber handgun, a loaded .45 caliber handgun, credit cards, checks, laptops, mail and multiple California ID cards.

Police said officers also located a large generator stolen from the Fresno area. Officers will attempt to contact citizens whose property they found, according to the release.

Ornelas was booked into Merced County Jail on the warrants as well as suspicion of multiple charges including a felony count of being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of ammunition by a prohibited person, revocation of post-release community supervision, carrying a concealed dirk or dagger and several misdemeanor charges, according to jail records.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officers Taylor Rocha at 209-388-7770 or rochat@cityofmerced.org. Some crimes can be reported through the Merced Police Department website and anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 209-385-4725.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted to law enforcement through the Merced Area Crime Stoppers website.