Wanted man barricaded inside house in Horn Lake, authorities say

A barricade situation is currently underway in Horn Lake, Mississippi, according to the Horn Lake Police Department.

Details on the situation are still limited, but FOX13 has learned that the U.S. Marshals were trying to pick up a wanted man around 7 p.m.

As the Marshals tried to serve the wanted man a warrant, he went inside a house on Winterwood Drive and refused to come out.

It’s still unknown if anyone else is inside the house or if the man is armed.

The U.S. Marshals are in charge of this investigation and the Horn Lake Police Department is helping “for perimeter purposes”, the Horn Lake Police Department told FOX13.

This is a developing situation. Check back often and turn to FOX13 News at 9 and 10 p.m. for the latest updates.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories: