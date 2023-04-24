Wanted man in custody after officers find him sleeping in vehicle in Miami Township

Miami Township officers arrested a man sleeping in his vehicle and discovered he had a nationwide felony warrant.

Christopher Sisney was wanted for a felony for Stalking and Intimidation and when officers attempted to take him into custody early Thursday morning, he tried to flee in his vehicle but officers got him, Miami Township Police wrote on social media.

When they attempted to put him in a cruiser, he attempted to run away from officers but was taken into custody again.

Sisney is currently in the Montgomery County Jail on three misdemeanor charges including Resisting Arrest, Obstructing Official Business, Driving with a Suspended License and his outstanding warrant, according to online jail records.

His bail has been set for $20,000 and is scheduled to be in court on May 4.



