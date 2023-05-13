Wanted man in custody in Trotwood; Facing several charges, including murder

A wanted man is in custody following a traffic stop in Trotwood on Thursday.

Trotwood Police Officers initiated a traffic stop to apprehend a male suspect wanted for multiple warrants, including murder, according to a Trotwood Police spokesperson.

Occupants in the vehicle were cooperative and obeyed all the officers’ commands.

The suspect was taken into custody without incident and booked in the Montgomery County Jail.

No one was hurt.

We are working to learn more details including the name of the suspect and what charges he is facing.

