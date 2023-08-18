Wanted man in Georgia applies for police job and gets arrested, Arkansas cops say

An aspiring police officer found himself on the other side of the law after applying to be a cop — despite being wanted on a warrant, police in Arkansas say.

The 24-year-old man, from Atlanta, Georgia, was arrested Aug. 15 and charged with forgery, according to the Monticello Police Department.

Investigators said he applied to be a patrolman with the department via email in South Carolina. On Aug. 14, he arrived in Arkansas from Atlanta to verify his information for a fitness test scheduled for the following day, police said in a news release.

Officers checked his background, however, and noticed “discrepancies” in his appearance, the release said. That’s when they realized he had a warrant in Georgia, according to police.

Authorities didn’t say what charges he faced.

The man was allowed to complete the physical fitness test, then was immediately arrested, police said.

He remained in custody at the Drew County Jail on a $20,000 bond as of Aug. 18, online records show. Police said he’ll be extradited to Georgia in the coming days.

Monticello is about 90 miles southeast of Little Rock.

