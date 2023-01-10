Wanted man hiding in bathtub assaults officers, Duxbury police say

DUXBURY − A wanted man hiding in a bathtub assaulted and threatened police officers trying to arrest him Monday, Duxbury police said.

The incident happened at an apartment on Mile Brook Road after police received a report of an unwanted person, Deputy Police Chief Michael Carbone said in a statement posted on social media.

As officers tried to arrest him, the man became argumentative and threatened, pushed and struck several officers, police said.

Police said they used a Taser stun gun on him before taking him into custody.

"Attempts by the officers to de-escalate the situation proved unsuccessful," police said.

The suspect will be charged with resisting arrest, assault and battery on a police officer and threatening to commit a crime, police said.

Duxbury detectives had previously obtained a felony arrest warrant for him, police said.

