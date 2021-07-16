Wanted man injured three officers, charges say

Jul. 16—MANKATO — A man allegedly injured three Mankato police officers when they tried to arrest him on a warrant.

Montray Davonte Smith, 24, of Lakeville, was charged with felony counts of assault, gross misdemeanor obstructing the legal process and misdemeanor giving a police officer a false name Friday in Blue Earth County District Court.

Officers encountered Smith in a Mankato apartment building Thursday evening while investigating an unrelated incident. Smith had a state probation violation warrant and gave a false name, according to a court complaint.

As an officer tried to arrest Smith, he reportedly backed into an apartment and tried to close the door. He allegedly fought with three officers inside the apartment, at one point pulling the door off the kitchen stove and shattering the door's glass window.

Smith allegedly kicked an officer behind the ear during the struggle. The officer deployed his Taser three times before Smith was subdued.

The kicked officer later went to the Mayo Clinic Health System and had a tear to his vertebral artery, the charges say.

Another officer had bruising on his knees, and the third officer involved had bruises on a knee and arm.