A wanted man from Charlotte is behind bars after a chase Thursday on Highway 74 in Indian Trail.

Union County authorities use drone equipped with infrared to track down suspects

Monroe police said they tried pulling over Saequan Eaddy for a revoked license plate.

He took off and officers said they punctured some of his tires.

Eaddy then hit a patrol car.

He was arrested on Highway 601 North near Chaney Road and faces numerous charges.