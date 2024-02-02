Wanted man led deputies on 2 pursuits before getting stuck in mud in Roseville, authorities say

A man wanted on a domestic violence charge and for failing to register as a sex offender led Sacramento County deputies on two vehicle pursuits Thursday before he surrendered after getting stuck in the mud in Placer County, sheriff’s officials said.

Deputies first spotted the suspect driving a vehicle about 2:30 p.m. Thursday in Elk Grove. A vehicle pursuit ensued, but deputies lost sight of him, Sacramento County sheriff’s spokesman Sgt. Amar Gandhi said Friday.

The suspect was wanted on an arrest warrant for a domestic violence charge and for failing to register with authorities as a sex offender, Gandhi said.

He abandoned the vehicle in the Elk Grove chase and carjacked a Chevrolet pickup truck before deputies spotted him again driving the pickup about 7:30 p.m. near Madison and San Juan avenues in Carmichael, Gandhi said.

The Sacramento County deputies chased the pickup until about 8:20 p.m. The pickup got stuck in mud in the 3000 block of Amoruso Way, a rural area of Roseville in Placer County, Gandhi said.

The man then refused to get out of the stuck pickup until about 10 p.m. Thursday, when exited the vehicle and surrendered to deputies without further incident, Gandhi said. No injuries were reported.