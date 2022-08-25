Wanted man shot by deputy Sunday in Spokane is dead; deputy identified as 27-year veteran of department

Aug. 25—The wanted man shot by a Spokane County Sheriff's Office deputy Sunday in northeast Spokane died Wednesday, and the deputy who shot him was identified as a 27-year veteran of the department.

According to a sheriff's office news release, Sgt. Darin Staley shot the man — identified in court documents as 36-year-old Terry A. Starkweather.

Two deputies arrived Sunday morning at Lyons Self Storage, at 1707 E. Lyons Ave., after they learned a man with outstanding felony warrants for unlawful possession of a firearm, second-degree assault and possession of a stolen motor vehicle was there, according to a Spokane Independent Investigative Response Team news release.

The deputies located Starkweather's truck parked between two buildings, each of which contained storage units, the SIIR release said. Staley approached the truck on foot, while another deputy parked a sheriff's office vehicle, with emergency lights activated, in front of the truck.

The release said Starkweather emerged from the bed of the pickup truck, acknowledged the deputies' presence and quickly entered the cab of the truck while ignoring commands. Starkweather then drove the truck in reverse toward Staley, who fired his gun.

Starkweather's truck hit one of the storage facility buildings. Starkweather then drove the truck forward toward Staley, who was confined by the storage structures. Staley then fired his gun a second time, and the vehicle came to a stop. Law enforcement officers provided medical assistance until medical personnel arrived, the SIIR release said. Starkweather was taken to a local hospital, where he died Wednesday.

Staley has been placed on administrative leave. He has worked as a patrol deputy and a field training officer during his career, which started with the department in 1994, according to the sheriff's office news release.

He served as a patrol corporal before being transferred to the Property Crimes Unit as a detective. He then served as a Major Crimes Unit detective, the sheriff's office said.

Investigators are collecting and reviewing evidence, the SIIR release said. There is body camera footage from the incident.