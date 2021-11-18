Wanted man sought by police barricades himself in South Hill home, causing brief standoff

A man wanted by police broke into an unoccupied South Hill home Wednesday afternoon and barricaded himself inside.

SWAT callout in South Hill at the 9200 block of 118th St E. Suspect broke into a home and has barricaded himself inside. Suspect also has warrants for his arrest for Assault in the 2nd Degree and Burglary from a recent incident. Check here for more updates. pic.twitter.com/QmK7fEva5w — Pierce Co Sheriff (@PierceSheriff) November 18, 2021

The incident occurred in the 9200 block of 118th Street East. Pierce County Sheriff’s Department spokesman Sgt. Darren Moss said the suspect was wanted for assault and burglary from a previous incident that occurred in the same neighborhood on Nov. 7.

On Wednesday, a female resident returned home around 1:30 p.m. and found a note on the front door and found it barricaded it shut. It’s unclear what the note said. The resident called 911.

At first, the suspect was not responding to communication attempts from the Sheriff’s Department.

“He eventually started talking to the actual SWAT guys on scene,” Moss said. “They convinced him to give up.” He surrendered around 5:30 p.m.