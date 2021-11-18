Wanted man sought by police barricades himself in South Hill home, causing brief standoff

Craig Sailor
·1 min read

A man wanted by police broke into an unoccupied South Hill home Wednesday afternoon and barricaded himself inside.

The incident occurred in the 9200 block of 118th Street East. Pierce County Sheriff’s Department spokesman Sgt. Darren Moss said the suspect was wanted for assault and burglary from a previous incident that occurred in the same neighborhood on Nov. 7.

On Wednesday, a female resident returned home around 1:30 p.m. and found a note on the front door and found it barricaded it shut. It’s unclear what the note said. The resident called 911.

At first, the suspect was not responding to communication attempts from the Sheriff’s Department.

“He eventually started talking to the actual SWAT guys on scene,” Moss said. “They convinced him to give up.” He surrendered around 5:30 p.m.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories