Wanted man has standoff with Roseville police

(FOX40.COM) — A man who reportedly had warrants for his arrest barricaded himself from Roseville police for nearly an hour on Friday night.

At around 10 p.m. the Roseville Police Department posted up outside of a home near Junction Boulevard on Stonecrest Drive in Roseville to apprehend a man who they say was wanted by law enforcement. Details of the warrant have not been revealed.

“Come out with your hands up and nothing in your hands,” Roseville police said through a megaphone outside of the home. “We have a warrant for your arrest.”

Police used their megaphone and sirens that blurted out every few minutes to communicate with the wanted man. At about 11:10 p.m. he was placed under arrest.

