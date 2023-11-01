Wanted man taken into custody two weeks after carjacking ex-girlfriend in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A wanted man has been taken into custody two weeks after authorities in Clarksville secured several warrants for his arrest.

The Clarksville Police Department said officers have been searching for 32-year-old Cordero Quarles since Oct. 18, 2023, after he allegedly carjacked and assaulted his ex-girlfriend at an apartment complex.

According to officials, the woman sustained minor injuries after Quarles kicked out her passenger side window, took her car keys, and dragged her out of the driver’s seat before fleeing the scene.

The day after the incident, Clarksville police secured several warrants for Quarles’s arrest, which included reckless driving and carjacking.

On Tuesday, Oct. 31, detectives with the Clarksville Police Department located Quarles at a residence on 7th Street, where he was then taken into custody.

He was booked into the Montgomery County Jail and is currently being held without bond, according to Clarksville police.

No other information was immediately released.

