Wanted man tried running from officers. What Merced police found during, after chase

A wanted man who tried running from officers in Merced on Wednesday dropped a gun and had drugs on him, police said.

At about 1:30 p.m., officers with the Merced Police Department’s Gang Violence Suppression Unit spotted 40-year-old Charles Jackson on East 12th Street, according to a department news release. Police said Jackson is a known gang member.

When officers attempted to arrest Jackson on a warrant, he reportedly fled on foot. A short distance away, officers apprehended Jackson after a 9mm gun reportedly fell from his waist, according to the release. Authorities said officers also found Jackson to be in possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Jackson was arrested on multiple charges including suspicion of violation of post release community supervision, possession of narcotics and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, according to the release.

Police ask anyone with information regarding the alleged crime to contact Officer Taylor Rocha at 209-388-7770 or by email at rochat@cityofmerced.org.

Some crimes can be reported through the Merced Police Department website and anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 209-385-4725.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted through the Merced Area Crime Stoppers website.