Wanted Mankato man allegedly assaulted woman

Jan. 25—MANKATO — A wanted Mankato man punched a woman on two occasions and had drugs on him when he was arrested, charges say.

A woman reported Christopher Raymond Headrick, 30, assaulted her in her Mankato apartment Sunday morning. He pinned her against a wall, slapped her face, punched her multiple times in the chest and took her phone while she was talking to a 911 dispatcher, according to a court complaint.

The woman had facial bruising that she said was from Headrick punching her a few days prior.

Headrick had multiple warrants for probation violations and initially gave a false name to police, charges say.

He allegedly had a container with methamphetamine residue on him.

Headrick was charged Monday in Blue Earth County District Court with felony counts of domestic assault, stalking and drug possession, gross misdemeanor interfering with a 911 call and misdemeanor giving a false name.