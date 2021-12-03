Wanted in Michigan school shooting, parents of shooting suspect have Jacksonville-area ties

James, left, and Jennifer Crumbley watched the video arraignment in Rochester Hills, Mich. this week of their son, school shooting suspect Ethan Crumbley. The parents, who previously lived around Jacksonville's Beaches, were reportedly being sought by authorities Friday.

A Michigan school shooting suspect’s parents, who once lived in the Jacksonville area, were being sought by police Friday after authorities charged them with involuntary manslaughter.

Attorneys for James and Jennifer Crumbley said the couple hadn’t fled and would turn themselves in, but the Oakland County, Mich. Sheriff’s Office issued an alert asking people to watch for the family’s black Kia Seltos SUV.

The be-on-the-lookout alert was issued after police at a midday court hearing told a judge the couple weren’t in custody.

"The action of fleeing and ignoring their attorney certainly adds weight to the charges," Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said in a release Friday. "They cannot run from their part in this tragedy."

Police in Michigan circulated these photos of James and Jennifer Crumbley on Friday.

The Oakland County Fugitive Team, along with other agencies, were searching for the couple as of Friday afternoon.

Their son, 15-year-old Ethan Crumbley, was charged this week in the shootings at Oxford High School that killed four teens and injured seven other people.

Attorneys for the Crumbleys issued a statement that the couple weren’t fleeing but had left town “for their own safety” after the Monday shootings.

“On Thursday night we contacted the Oakland County prosecutor to discuss this matter and to advise her that James and Jennifer Crumbley would be turning themselves in to be arraigned. Instead of communicating with us, the prosecutor held a press conference to announce charges,” said the statement from attorneys Shannon Smith and Mariell Lehman.

Shootings happened after the father purchased a pistol thought to have been used

The shootings happened days after James Crumbley bought a 9mm Sig Sauer pistol thought to have been used in the shootings. School officials met with Ethan Crumbley and his parents the morning of the shooting about concerns about a drawing of gun violence, but sent him back to the classroom without searching his bag, where prosecutors believed he had stored the weapon purchased by his father, the prosecutor said.

James, 45, and Jennifer Crumbley, 43, lived in the Jacksonville area in the early 2000s, around the time of their son’s birth. They were married at Hanna Park in 2005, when they lived in Atlantic Beach, according to records that show Jennifer was a Michigan native but James was born in Florida and still has family in the Jacksonville area. WJXT TV-4 reported that James Crumbley atte went to Fletcher High School from 1990 to 1994, according to his LinkedIn page

A probate court filing this year for the estate of his late mother, Gail Crumbley, listed James as her son as well as her three daughters, with addresses in Jacksonville, Atlantic Beach and Welaka in Putnam County.

There’s no indication that the couple have lived in Jacksonville for about a decade. When Gail Crumbley’s Atlantic Beach home was sold this year, James signed a deed regarding his share of the property in front of a notary in Oakland County and forwarded that to his family here.

This report contains material from the Detroit Free Press.

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Michigan school shooting: Parents charged have Jacksonville ties