‘They wanted his mother to cry,’ Texas mom says after son dies following student brawl

A 17-year-old Texas boy has died after he was repeatedly stabbed during an after-school brawl, according to police.

Marlon Robinson died Sunday, Feb. 20, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez announced, nearly a week after a brutal fight at a neighborhood park in Katy around 3 p.m. on Feb. 14.

“Several juveniles” were stabbed, and at least two were flown to a hospital by helicopter, Gonzalez said.

The “large school fight” took place off campus, at Beckendorff Family Park, which sits sandwiched between homes on one side and a church on the other.

Around 11 to 18 students at Paetow High School were involved in the fight, investigators told KPRC. At the scene were baseball bats and knives, and glass from car windows was shattered.

Two juveniles and an adult were taken into custody, the outlet reported.

The brawl resulted from a dispute over two girls, deputies told KPRC.

Following Robinson’s death, Gonzalez announced that one of the juveniles is being charged with murder.

“I was told they wanted his mother to cry,” Robinson’s mother, MarLin Anderson, told TV station KTRK regarding the suspects. “So, if that’s what they wanted, that is something they got because I can’t do anything but shed tears.”

She called her son’s death “senseless,” saying he had plans to become a firefighter, a dream he held since childhood, the outlet reported.

