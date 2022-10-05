'Wanted to be the next Grady Judd': Polk County Deputy Blane Lane was 'living his dream'

Polk County Sheriff's Deputy Blane Lane was "living his dream" working in law enforcement when those dreams were shattered early Tuesday morning.

Lane, 21, was killed serving an arrest warrant in Polk City after two fellow deputies opened fire on a suspect who pointed a weapon at them.

"Blane was doing what he always wanted to do. He wanted to be a cop. He wanted to work for Polk County Sheriff's Office — he was doing it. He was living his dream," said Kevin Wells, the football coach at Mulberry High School, where Lane played football and golf.

Shawna Wilson, Lane's second cousin, said he had been passionate about pursuing a career in law enforcement since pre-school. Lane spent his early childhood "loving everything outdoors, from four-wheelers to hunting," she said.

A poster of Polk County Deputy Blane Lane during a press conference at the Sheriff's Operation Center in Winter Haven on Tuesday. Lane was fatally shot early Tuesday morning in Polk City when fellow deputies opened fire on a suspect who pointed a weapon at them.

Lane's family and friends knew him as a dedicated family man with an infectious sense of humor.

"He was a ball of energy and laughs, he would make a joke out of anything," Wilson said.

From an early age, Wilson said Lane also had a kind heart and compassionate side, and his younger cousins looked up to him.

Tommy Myers, a retired Mulberry High agriculture teacher, first met Lane when he got involved in the Future Farmers of America program in middle school.

"Blane's one of those guys you can't ignore, he lights up a room when he walks in. He always wants to be part of what's going on," he said.

Deputy Blane Lane's name is embossed on a patrol car at the Sheriff's Operation Center In Winter Haven on Tuesday.

While Lane never raised an animal, Myers said he was involved in the farm, always asking to drive the tractor, and he took an interest in the mechanical innovations in farm machinery. Lane was highly involved in the leadership aspect of the programs, Myers said, serving as the school's delegate during a state FFA convention in Orlando.

"He was kind of a born leader, always wanting to be in the forefront," he said.

'You are going to vote for me'

It was no secret, despite Lane's strong involvement with the FFA, that he planned a future career in law enforcement, not agriculture.

"He wanted to be a deputy sheriff since the day I met him," Myers said. "He used to say, 'You are going to vote for me when I run for sheriff of Polk County.'"

Myers said he had a sheet of the radio codes Polk deputies used to communicate with each other via radio. He shared this with Lane, who committed the list to memory. Lane tried to use these codes to communicate during class, Myers said with a laugh.

Family and acquaintances described Deputy Blane Lane as a deeply compassionate person with an infectious personality who always dreamed of being in law enforcement.

The former teacher said he remember Lane having a deeper side that went beyond his sense of humor. If Lane saw a classmate going through a hard time, it wasn't unusual to see him sit down, talk to them and empathize with them.

"He always said he wanted to be the next Grady Judd," Wells said.

Deputy Blane Lane, right, with Sheriff Grady Judd in a sheriff's department photo. Lane, 21, was killed early Tuesday while serving a warrant.

Lane went to the police academy in September 2020 and was sworn in as a detention deputy in May 2021. In January, he was transferred to the patrol division as a deputy. His family was apprehensive, given the inherent danger of the job, Wilson said. But they were proud of Lane for pursuing his dream.

"[Blane] strived to make something of his life to be a good example for his daughter. He accomplished that," Wilson wrote. "Not only did he accomplish that, he became a real life hero."

Lane leaves behind a 3-year-old daughter, Kate, and acted like a father to her sibling, Wilson said.

'This is going to be hard'

Wilson said Lane's family was amazed by the number of officers who showed up at Lakeland Regional Health Medical Center on Tuesday morning to honor him with the procession to the medical examiner's office.

Polk County sheriff's communications editor Robin Jenkins places a poster of Deputy Blane Lane in a memorial patrol car Tuesday at the Sheriff's Operations Center In Winter Haven.

And she's aware that more than one family is grieving — Lane was killed by friendly fire.

"We are praying for the officer who accidentally shot him as well," she said. "It was not his fault, but I know this is going to be very hard on him and his family as well and that breaks my heart."

Wilson said she hopes Judd will continue to push for all possible charges against those at the scene of the shooting. She believes the witnesses who allegedly knew the suspect was armed with a BB gun should be held accountable.

The family has been approached by the Tampa Bay Jeep Club, with whom they have connections, about doing a fundraiser to raise money to provide long-term support for Lane's daughter. No specific details on the event were available.

Michael “Mike on a Bike” Madison, the leader of Heaven's Saints Motorcycle Ministry of Lakeland, has also extended the offer of a motorcycle ride to honor Lane and raise funds for the family. A tentative date is set for Nov. 5 starting at Revolution Church off Kathleen Road in Lakeland. More details will be announced in the future.

