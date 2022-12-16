‘Wanted’: Orange County man convicted of raping teen for years skips court on his trial’s last day

Orange County deputies said they are searching for a convicted rapist who fled law enforcement as his trial was set to end.

Deputies said Diga Charles, 37, was convicted two weeks ago of “raping a teen for years.”

Watch: Suspect who randomly shot women at 2 Orlando hotels says it ‘felt good,’ provided ‘sense of relief’

Officials said Charles skipped court on the last day of his trial and remains on the run.

Deputies said they need the community’s help in finding Charles.

Watch: Emergency Room physician reacts to body camera video of Tavares officer’s fentanyl exposure

He is around 6 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs around 180 pounds, deputies said.

Tips can be called in to Central Florida Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS(8477).

Watch: Police release new video in search for gunman who shot 9 people in downtown Orlando

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.