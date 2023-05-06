Wanted Paso Robles man posted gun-toting photos on Instagram. Now he’s in jail

A Paso Robles man landed himself in jail after his gun-brandishing social media posts caught the attention of local law enforcement.

Izaiah Coleman, 19, had an active warrant out for his arrest when he “brazenly” posted pictures of himself on social media holding what appeared to be a handgun with a mask covering his face, according to a Paso Robles Police Department news release.

“His attention-seeking Instagram posts earned him the quick attention of San Luis Obispo County law enforcement,” the release read.

On May 4, Paso Robles officers assisted San Luis Obispo County probation officers with a traffic stop that ended with Coleman’s arrest.

A search of Coleman’s vehicle revealed a loaded Glock handgun with an extended magazine, which was seized as evidence, the release said.

The firearm was likely the same one displayed in Coleman’s social media posts.

He was taken into custody without incident for the outstanding warrant and violations of his probation, the release said.

Coleman was booked into County Jail on alleged felony weapons and probation violations and remains in custody.

Anyone with information about the incident can call the Paso Robles Police Department at 805-237-6464.