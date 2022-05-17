Wanted Philadelphia man faces charges in Johnstown

May 17—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — A Philadelphia man is in custody, accused of firing shots Tuesday morning in the Oakhurst section of Johnstown.

City police arrested Ronald Keith Gooden, 33. He faces aggravated assault charges, stemming from a domestic incident at Building 6.

Police Detective Cory Adams said the 9 a.m. call sent police to the Oakhurst apartment on North Sheridan Street.

"Witnesses gave the name of the suspect," he said. Police flooded the area, but were unable to find Gooden.

Patrol officers found Gooden around 10:30 a.m. in the downtown area, Adams said. No one was injured by the gunfire.

City police had sought Gooden in connection with a May 3 assault at Building 6.

According to a complaint affidavit, Gooden allegedly bit a woman and choked her after breaking her phone and television. Gooden was charged with simple assault and harassment.

Gooden is also wanted in Philadelphia for aggravated assault with a firearm.