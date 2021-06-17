Wanted plea issued for Middletown burglary suspect who escaped after police execute search warrant

Jun. 17—Middletown police have issued a wanted release via social media for a burglary suspect who apparently escaped Tuesday evening when a search warrant was executed at his Germantown Road house.

The Special Response Team from the Middletown Division of Police responded to a home in the 1700 block of Germantown Road, also Ohio 4.

Michael Bowlin Jr., 30, of Trenton, was arrested without incident and charged with burglary. He is in the Middletown City Jail and is being held in lieu of $50,000 bond set Wednesday at arraignment in Middletown Municipal Court. His father, Michael Bowlin Sr., 50, who was also wanted on a burglary charge, was not found at the house.

"We are still looking for him," Maj. Scott Reeve said Wednesday morning. "We thought he was in the attic, but he managed to escape."

Today police continue to search for Bowlin Sr. He is described as six feet tall, 230 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to Middletown police at 513-425-7700 option 0 or Detective Brook McDonald at 513-425-7745.

Reeve said the men are suspects in a burglary on June 12 in the 1600 block of Central Avenue in which guns and $1,300 cash were stolen.