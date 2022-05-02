WANTED: Police searching for suspects in burglary of Jacksonville business

Jacksonville police are searching for two suspects who are accused of burglarizing a local business last month.

On Mon., April 25, the suspects broke into a business on Lem Turner Road and stole money and merchandise, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

The suspect vehicle appears to be dark in color with a sunroof and damaged paint on the hood.

Anyone with information is asked to contact JSO at (904) 630-0500 or email at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous and receive a possible reward of up to $3,000 contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

STAY UPDATED: Download the Action News Jax app for live updates on breaking stories